By Ayo Onikoyi

Born Onisojikume Bethlehem, the Rivers State songstress is regarded as one of the shining lights in the Port Harcourt entertainment industry. Armed with a vocal power reminiscent of Brenda Fassie, the late South African musical maestro, Jikume possesses the sexual aura and musical charisma of Beyonce; a combination which has made the celebrated Oshikiri 1 of Africa, a powerful presence on stage and in the ear of her listeners.

Boasting of an EP and numerous released singles, Jikume has stamped her feet on the African music terrain. With ‘Love Killi Me Die’, Jikume has cemented her standing as the biggest female musical artist from the South-South of Nigeria spreading her sugar vibes across Africa.

Released on February 14, 2022, ‘Love Killi Me Die’ has been dominating airwaves across the region and doing massive numbers on worldwide digital stores as well as entertaining fun-seekers in clubs and events. Onisojikume’s ability to delve into many music genres and performing fantastically proves the eclecticism of her talent, this range is the strong footing she struts on many stages, holding audiences spell-bound with her energetic stagecraft and vocal power.

While it is safe to say, Jikume’s sound is a combination of the afro music queen, Brenda Fassie, and the pop sound of Beyonce, Jikume has merged this all to create her special afro-fusion sound that distinguishes from others in the industry.