The world of digital gaming is the latest one to feel the rippling impact of NFTs. Could this be the new way to the game?

In terms of artistic authority, it makes clear sense for a digital artist to invest in the world of NFTs in one way or another. If you think about it from a business perspective, artists can create in traditional mediums and earn once a commission. In NFTs, the artist is open to endless possibilities for resale, rights distribution, and selling collector’s editions of their ideas. If an artist can imagine it, a fan is out there willing to pay for it. Paying with Non-Fungible Tokens is the way of the future. Jian Tam, investor and marketing mogul, believes that NFTs and the future of digital gaming go hand in hand.

NFTs and Gaming

Jian Tam has spent the last few years working with blockchain partnerships to match artists with the people in tech who can make them more money. The beauty of the NFT is that it is exclusively made out for the artist. It allows them to be paid for individual projects, lets fans order supplies or new material, and allows artists’ pay to be completely secure. As we all know by now, blockchain tech is some of the safest. Since each network operates across multiple networks, it’s virtually un-hackable. It’s tamperproof. What game designer doesn’t want a protected method of accepting payments that gets them on the cryptocurrency market without doing anything other than what they usually would? It’s simple business sense.

Jian Tam backs projects like Battle Catz, where he supports the use of NFTs in the gaming industry. The makers can sponsor different real-world projects using their games using this system. They can produce characters that are both for sale and collectible to new clients. Think of these as the treats you collect from Kinder eggs or cereal packets. They are pieces that will belong exclusively to the purchaser, which may or may not be gamers, just like Jian Tam.

Jian Tam’s Background in Business

All of this comes from the lips of one man. Jian Tam is a highly respected businessman who has owned and operated ventures since 2000. During his two decades plus of experience, he has learned multiple lessons from the fluctuating crypto market. As a result, he firmly believes that NFTs are the safest way to use crypto for digital products. Nobody loses money, the artist receives what they are owed, and the consumer gets closer to the artists they love. Everyone wins in NFTs.

Jian Tam has owned and operated a business across various sectors, with special sales in e-commerce. He believes that it is 100% possible to turn a $50k investment into an 8-figure annual income. All you need is belief, a good product, and a business is doing what you love. So do what you love, he says, and the rest will come in time. We call that excellent business advice.