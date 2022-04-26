The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the leader of the Hivoltage Movement, Olorogun Jaro Egbo as Chairman of Kogi State National Assembly screening committee.

Olorogun Egbo’s appointment came on the heels of strong recommendation by the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who is very impressed with the huge grassroot followership base of the Hivoltage leader as demonstrated during the PDP hivoltage mega rally in Ughelli recently.

Other members of the screening committee are Barr. Anthony Bamidele Ojo, Hon. Bem Dzoho and Barr. James Dogu while Barr. Moses Ede will serve as secretary.