By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Friends of Pam Jang, under the aegis of the League of Friends of Pam, have purchased and handed over to Mr. Jang, the nomination/expression of interest form for him to contest the Jos East/Jos South federal constituency seat in 2023.

The friends, from the two local government areas who gathered in their numbers in Jos to present the form to him, said they saw the need for him to contest on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, because, he has “the qualities of good representation in him.”

Usman Magaji from Jos East and Dauda Dinju from Jos South who spoke before the presentation said they were ready to work and ensure that Mr. Jang emerges victorious at the poll because he has the required qualification, empathy, and other pedigrees to lift the constituency higher.

Magaji said, “We are here to present the form to our friend, we saw the need for him to contest, this is never a mistake because we have seen the quality of good representation in him,”

Dinju added, “He is well known to us as his friends, when you see something good in a person, support him to do better. This is just the beginning, there is work ahead, I am sure you will do yourself and everyone proud by accepting to contest this seat…”

Also, the Director General of his campaign, Itse Ajiji maintained Jang is a good candidate, encouraged others in the constituency to give him the needed support and deploy their resources in all forms to enable him to succeed as he stated this is the time for progressive and dynamic representation.

Accepting the gesture, Mr. Jang, who is the son of former Governor, Jonah Jang appreciated his friends and accepted “the call for service.”

According to him, “Our great Party leaders from Jos East and Jos South, my friends and supporters, I sincerely thank you all for this honour, which I consider a privilege. It is a common fact that our people are in dire need of genuine and effective representation in the Green Chambers that should be defined by results, not attributes and making speeches or being liked.

“As I humbly accept this clarion call to serve my great people of Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly I wish to state clearly that I believe in the concept of effective representation and I do not see this contest as a do or die affairs because leadership and power come from God.

“I know that the work of a legislator is not an easy one considering the present state of the nation and a constituency like ours in Jos East/ Jos South, but I am confident that by the grace of God we will do our best. It is my sincere prayers that God Almighty who has started this good work will see it to completion in Jesus’ Name.”