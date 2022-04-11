By Cynthia Alo

In line with the celebration of the 2022 Global Money Week, Junior Achievement Nigeria,JAN, has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers’ Committee to spread financial literacy awareness among young people across the 36 states in the country.

In a statement, JAN noted that the 2022 Global Money Week with the theme, “Build your future, be smart about money”, was celebrated with a 6-day activities including Financial Literacy Day in selected schools across the Nation.

According to the statement, the partnership is expected to achieve the ultimate goal of the Global Money Week by ensuring that children and youth have access to high-quality financial education, learn about money matters and make smart money decisions that can improve their financial well-being now and in the near future.

The statement reads, “The need for young people to have a financially healthy mindset plays a pivotal role in helping them make smart money decisions, especially one that makes a good outcome in the future.

Today, millions of adults live in debt and in extreme cases, abject penury due to inability to make proper financial decisions. A recent data by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reveals that a large number of children do not understand the basics about money and the majority of youth is not able to perform very simple calculations related to interest rates.”