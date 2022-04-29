Farah Dagogo

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, IYC, have called for the immediate release of the member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Farah Dagogo who was arrested on Thursday on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike over allegation of violence at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

The Ijaw youths who called on the court to immediately release Hon Dagogo as the charges against him are politically motivated, regretted that despite their call on Gov. Wike to rescind his arrest order against Dagogo, he still went ahead to arrest and arraign him.

According to the IYC, Gov. Wike and the PDP should know that Hon. Fara Dagogo is an Ijaw son and his persecution is a persecution of all Ijaws in the Niger Delta, adding that the decision of the ijaws to tow the line of peace is all in a bid not to distrupt the peace in the region and also in recognition of the development efforts of the Gov. Wike’s administration in Rivers State.

IYC In a press statement in Yenagoa on Friday by its National Spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, said: “We may not be a partisan body, the arrest order, arrest and arraignment of Hon. Fara Dagogo is in bad taste to the Ijaws. While it may seem Gov. Wike is deliberately ignoring the calls by the youths of the region, we call on the Court not to allow itself to be used in an effort to get political revenge over the choice to support any presidential aspirants within the PDP.

“Already, despite the calls by Rivers State stakeholders on Gov. Wike to give a level playing ground to all those who are vying to become the Governor of Rivers state in the next gubernatorial election, the arrest order issued against Hon. Dagogo will be viewed as showing there is no level playing ground and selective witch hunt in the processes leading to the selection of Governorship candidate for PDP in the state.

“Gov. Wike should realize that his becoming governor today is as a result of sacrifices of Ijaw youths in Abonema who resisted injustice, intimidation and oppression by the federal government during his second term elections when others where afraid to confront the federal might, and wonder why others will suffer similar fate simply because he perceived them as his political opponents.

“This is totally unacceptable and we are calling on the security agencies in Rivers state to carry out their duties professionally as any attempt to intimidate Farah Dogogo and any other Ijaw son by the Rivers state government at a time the Ijaw Nation is clamouring for a Riverine governor will be seen as an affront.”