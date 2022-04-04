National Trainer for Substance Abuse Curriculum Prevention in Nigeria, Dr Olatunde Isaac, ( m) in a group photograph with the participants

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos State Chapter of the International Society for Substance Use Professionals, ISSUP has trained 1000 female teachers, counselors and social workers drawn from 104 schools under District VI, Oshodi, Lagos, on prevention and detection of substance use by students in Primary and Secondary schools in the state.

Speaking at the one-Day training held at the hall of the Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Oshodi, National Trainer for Substance Abuse Curriculum Prevention in Nigeria, Dr Olatunde Isaac, decried the rate of substance use by both primary and secondary school pupils.

He revealed that children between ages 10 to 18 were introduced to use of substances, unknown to them that it could affect their central nervous system , their behavior and moods.

The challenges of substance use and its implication to the individual and Nigeria , according to him, was huge, noting that it was against this backdrop that the training was put in place.

He said” Teachers are meant to train these children to become future leaders. But these substances are standing in the way of truncating their future because it goes to the brain and spinal cord which is the central nervous system, and once the brain which is the coordinating center of any human being is destroyed, the future of that individual is truncated.

“When they start it, there is a particular aspect of the brain that reports satisfaction, and once the person is enjoying it, he will want to go for it every day. The initiation process can be through peers, or wanting to imitate someone. Most of them learn the habits through celebrities who post them online, so they feel when they imitate the lifestyle of the celebrity it will change their status. Once they start, it’s hard to stop because after enjoying the way you felt the previous day, your system keeps demanding for more”.

He highlighted ways substance use could be prevented to include making school environments conducive and inviting to students, by putting necessary infrastructures in place and making teachings interactive and classrooms welcoming.

While urging parents to join hands with ISSUP’s preventive and detection move, Dr Adetolu advised them to look out for traits of substance use in their wards , which include “ achange in behavior. For example, a child showing unnecessary temperament is assumed to be a negative trait, bad behavior, shouting at their siblings and responding to parents in ways he has not done before. For instance, someone who has been respectful, all of a sudden changes. These are various signs.

“Another way to detect a child using substances is being unnecessarily depressed, unnecessarily quiet and always staying in the room. Parents should at this point move in. I also advise parents to be friendly with their children. Go close to them, listen to them and counsel them when needed”, he stated.

On her part, Lagos State Chairperson for Strategic Committee /Financial Secretary, ISSUP, Titilope Oguniyi, who disclosed that it was the first training of its kind organized by the Lagos State chapter of ISSUP, explained that one of the aims was to address the vulnerability of students to substance use and to commemorate the just celebrated International Women’s Day.

She noted that since most parents were not usually at home to monitor their children, the responsibility of moulding their characters fell on the shoulders of counselors and teachers, the majority of whom she said were females.

She said”, “We are taking them on prevention, how to identify someone who is on drugs and what signs they need to look out for on their child to determine if they are taking substances. The training is also aimed at teaching them to bear in mind that there could be a root factor in students who indulge in drug abuse. Some of them may be having challenges at home, or any other issues.

“This is the first time we are organizing this training and we hope to carry out similar ones across other districts in Lagos, that will involve male teachers”.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, counselor of Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School, Okota/Team lead for comprehensive school, Mrs Onyilola Omolara , described the training as a right step in the right direction to addressing the menace of drug abuse among secondary school students.

Describing drug abuse as a disturbing social menace that must be checked, she blamed the cause on lack of parental control, adding that the training had also improved teachers and counselors’ level of awareness on drug use.

She added that they would take the campaign back to their respective schools and disseminate the information to other teachers, with a view to churning out students that would be good ambassadors in future.