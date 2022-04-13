Nigeria’s leading digital technologist, campaigner of digital inclusivity and convener of Lagos Digital Summit, Adetona Adewale Akeem, known popularly as iSlimfit, although presently living in Leeds, United Kingdom, continues his various efforts to make life bearable for Nigerians.

One of such projects is his “Project Humanity” which he explained was “ borne out of the desire to celebrate the first day of the year with the less privileged and also show them love.”

Speaking further on this, iSlimfit, co-founder of the Menopays app, explained: “Project Humanity has been running since 2017 and it has impacted many less privileged centres like Ikoyi Prison, Correctional Center for Boys, Ikeja, Arrows of God Orphanage, Ajah and Rock Gardens Home for Elderly, among others.”

According to him, he has been committed to this charitable obligation with support from his close friends and a few interested public and corporate organizations.

iSlimfit was also recently rewarded for his sustained effort at bridging the digital gap between citizens of developing countries and their Western counterparts, when he won the Tech Nation Global Talent Visa which entitled him to a three-year visa and residence permit in the United Kingdom, for him and his wife, with an additional option of becoming permanent residents thereafter.

The TechNation Global Talent Tier 1 Visa program, created by the UK Government, targets highly skilled and outstanding tech talents across the globe. Given his pedigree in the Nigerian digital space, iSlimfit is considered by many a prime catch.

The graduate of Lagos State University, who bagged a first degree in Computer Science, has proved his genius in a number of ways including co-founding Menopays, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) app which has been helping indigent citizens in Nigeria and Africa. His feat as the convener of the Lagos Digital Summit continues to loom large in view of his unrivalled efforts and impact at ensuring that ordinary Nigerians have access to digital technology that could make their life better. As revealed recently, the Lagos Digital Summit, which he started in 2017, had in five years, benefited 5, 000 businesses and individuals with diverse digital marketing skills.

Recently, he has channelled his effort into selflessly championing digital inclusiveness for Nigerian youths with the free distribution of free laptop computers. The project, whose objective is to help young Nigerians harness their potential, will also be extended to kids, to give them a headstart in ICT, he asserted in a recent interview.

“I have personally helped a few people in acquiring Laptops recently, and the plan is to do more and cover as many places in Nigeria as possible,” iSlimfit stated.