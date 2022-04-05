By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s foremost Baby Brand, Cussons Baby has crowned baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa as its baby of the year at the 8th edition of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition.

The finale of the competition which began in November 2021 in Lagos achieved a record number of entries as the competition had undergone some changes meant to reduce the focus on just cuteness and looks but celebrate the unique gifts and talents these children possess.

Also, new judges were brought in, including, Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor, renowned creative photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi and beautiful entrepreneur Elsie Okpocha on its panel of judges. They were, saddled with the responsibility of selecting the winners through scores and votes.

The winner and Cussons Baby of the year, Isabella Uzuakpunwa went home with 2 million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. Baby UlomaOnu-Ndukwe emerged the first runner up, going home with the sum of one million naira and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby Products.

Following closely was the second runner up, baby Leroy Sam who was the lucky winner of N500,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons baby products. The 4th to 10thwinners were gifted N100,000 and 3 months supply of Cussons baby products. Special category babies and outstanding champs were not left out, as Cussons awarded babies in the category of the cutest baby, most creative video, most charming video and Toothy smile. These special category winners each received N50,000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The Head, Category – Personal Care, Gbenga Akindele who said the event was an annual delight congratulated the winners and their commitment to the competition.

He assured them of Cussons Baby’s commitment to keeping its brand promise of ‘growing together naturally with every family’.

Also speaking at the event, the Uzuakpunwa family, expressed their excitement and gratitude, “We are overjoyed at the outcome today, and so proud of our baby Isabella. We want to appreciate Cussons Baby for giving our child this platform to shine.” They said.