By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Abdurahaman Abdullahi has said that what Shiek Khalid said is nothing but the truth.

The primary responsibility of a government is to protect lives and property of citizenry. No reasonable govt can be watching helplessly while her citizens are being killed and maimed on daily basis.

Abdullahi condemned the decision taken against Shiek Khalid describing it as ” politicization of religion.”

According to the Katsina CSO Chairman, “a religious leader should be courageous enough to look into the eyes of political leaders and tell them the bitter truth and that was what Sheik did.

“There is nothing instigating in what he said. The president is suppose to visit the scene, the hospitalised and condole those who lost their relatives to the unfortunate incidence. Had he?

Sheikh Khalid said there is hardship in the present day Nigeria. Was he lying? We shouldn’t be mixing religion with politics. The decision taken against him was purely political.

Abdullahi blamed the inability of government to solve the lingering insecurity challenges experienced in the country on corruption.

He said: ” The government lack sincerity in its fight against the bandits. It is empty threat everyday. Just like what Gov. El’ Rufai said, the bandits and their enclaves are known, what is stopping government from chasing and killing them?

“It is corruption. The monies meant to provide security agencies with working equipment were diverted and the result is: we left our security personnel using old and outdated weapons while the bandits and other criminals are using new and more sophisticated weapons.”