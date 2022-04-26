Pictorial representation

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has dismissed report alleging that 300 cows were missing in the South East, saying the deployment of troops to search for them was to pave way for bandits masquerading as herdsmen to attack South East communities.

IPOB also alleged that the Federal and Imo State governments and their security agents have refused to mobilize troops to rescue and protect Igbo’s who are attacked and kidnapped on daily basis by Fulani bandits masquerading as herdsmen, operating along Arondizuogu, Uturu, Okigwe, Isiukwuato, and Lokpanta roads, but was fast to mobilize soldiers to search for alleged missing cows.

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, further alleged that Nigerian government was fast to deploy troops to search for alleged missing cows but can’t deploy them to rescue soldiers, people kidnapped in the North and act cross states in Nigeria and South East, and Imo State in particular.

IPOB statement read, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to raise the alarm over the deployment of terrorists in the South East region under the guise of security agents by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

“The Government of Nigeria has started once again to deploy more military and police personnel to South East to clear the way for the Fulani jihadists and terrorists to invade the region and take over the land as they have consistently boasted in the write-ups and statements.

“The same government has never deployed troops to go after bandits terrorising Nigeria communities in the North and across South East states and communities of Arondizuogu, Okigwe, Isiukwuato, Uturu and Lokpanta roads in Imo State, but only interested in rescuing imaginary missing cows.

“We are calling on every indigenous tribe in Nigeria to be prepared because the plan of the Fulanis is to start with South East in pursuit of their conquest of Nigerian communities and other regions. So nobody should think that their own region is free from these jihadists.

“Their plan is to actualize in this 2022 their agenda of 200 years ago which is to conquer Nigeria as they have always claim they own Nigeria and have conquered all ethnic groups but Igbo of South East which they said is their next agenda for conquest, but we must resist them.

“The government which their own is in control and its security agencies raised false alarm of missing 10 to 300 cows. This is only a smoke screen to invade our land. They think we are fools, but they will fail as they have always fail.

“Since Fulani bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen started invading ancestral communities in Nigeria and killing innocent citizens without provocation, latest being the Benue incident where over 20 folks were slaughtered one day, how many of the perpetrators have been brought to book?

“Now they alleged that cows are missing and they are deploying troops in search of it. The global world should take note of the plans of these jihadists in security uniforms in Nigeria. Furthermore, the world must look into the constant killing of innocent citizens in the South Eastern States without cause, in the name of fighting insecurity they deliberately created with their stooge governors in South East.

“Nigeria security agencies have mapped out this region for total destruction and exterminations, and some South East governors have made themselves willing tools to help their achieve their evil plans against the people of South East, and Igbo’s in general.

“We beg the world to come to our rescue because we are under serious attack. The fictitious allegation of killing 10 to 300 Fulani cows is totally false information. The Nigeria Joint Task Force, JTF, could not rescue Biafrans kidnapped and killed by Fulani terrorists herdsmen who are behind many criminal in Enugu, Abia and some parts of Imo State, but have now invaded South East to rescue imaginary missing cows.

“They could not rescue even soldiers and other security operatives and people kidnapped by Fulani bandits in the North, but they are mobilising to rescue alleged missing cows. What a country with missing soldiers, but are deploying troops for missing cows”

