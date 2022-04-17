IPAC

The Inter Party Advisory Council ( IPAC), Osun State Chapter, has admonished Christians faithful to live by the good lessons of Easter and engage in prayers for Osun state and Nigeria.

In a press statement on Sunday by the Chairman of the council, Mr Wale Adebayo in Osogbo, he congratulated the Christian faithful for successfully seeing the end of the lenten season and urged steadfastness and sacrifice for a better future.

“Just as the Easter teaches, we hope this period will see the beginning of positive development in our dear state, Mr Adebayo said.

“We have to strive for rapid growth and development for our state, especially at a time as critical as this.”

Mr. Adebayo also called on Nigerians and the people of osun state to use this period to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ who came to sacrifice his life for mankind.

Adebayo also implored osun indigenes to come together for the purpose of achieving , peace, unity and happiness in the state before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

‘I admonish our people to work in the spirit of togetherness and good neighborliness in the interest of the