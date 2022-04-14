….As Senate Observes a Minute silence in her honour

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has asked security agencies, especially the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba to carry out a holistic investigation into the death of the gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to unravel the remote and immediate cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the Senate Thursday observed a Minute silence in her honour. According to Lawan, the probe has become very imperative against the backdrop that life was involved and lives of citizens of a country is paramount.

Speaking in Abuja while commenting on a point of Order raised by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South, the President of the Senate said that Osinachi’s death is “one too many.”

“Let me say that the authorities should investigate the death of this citizen and the lives of every citizen must matter as this is one death too many.”

Recall that Nwachukwu who is a gospel singer and resides in Aco/ AMAX estate, Abuja was alleged to have died of domestic abuse.

The death of the singer elicited a nationwide uproar. The acclaimed gospel singer was alleged to have been a silent victim of domestic assault by Peter Nwachukwu, her now-embattled husband.

Peter was arrested after Osinachi’s death was attributed to physical abuse.

Earlier, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who drew the attention of his colleagues to her death, saying that the late singer died from domestic violence.