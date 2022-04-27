Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of investing in the country to address employment challenges.

Gambari made this call on Wednesday at 30th Anniversary and 14th Convocation Lecture of the Delta University (DELSU), Abraka. Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Delivering lecture on the topic: “Contemporary Issues in Education and Development in Nigeria”, he said investing in the country would help curtail youth restiveness and other social vices.

Gambari said there could be no meaningful development without peace.

He said that peace, respect for human rights and free and fair elections were vital to the growth and development of any nation.

“There cannot be durable development without sustainable peace.

“You can have peace by building a society of all inclusiveness.

“What Africa need is strong leaders and strong institutions where youths are trained in order to curb crime, restiveness and other social vices.

“Nigerians should cultivate the habits of investing in Nigeria with a view to developing the economy by way of creating employment for our youths, men and women,” he said.

On the insecurity situation in the country, Gambari called for all inclusiveness in nipping the situation in the bud.

“Overcoming the security challenges in Nigeria must be the business of the whole nation.

“Security should be everybody business from the Federal to State and Local Government levels,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of education, Gambari said that education was a driving force for a developing country, noting, however, that it was not a guarantee to success.

“Education itself is not a guarantee to success, therefore you need to embrace the mindset of continuous learning and reading.

“Over the years, DELSU has recorded tremendous successes in scope and infrastructural development,” Gambari said.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, commended Gambari for honouring the invitation and doing justice to the topic.