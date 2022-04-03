By Paloma Rossano

Over the last few years, podcast culture in Africa has risen in popularity, inspiring younger generations to seek their own independent ways of enriching their lives. Channelling inspiration, storytelling, and culture. But one niche in particular that has resonated with many podcast listeners is related to the entrepreneurial pursuit of success. With Millennials and Gen Z actively seeking resources and advice on how to become more independent, productive and successful, podcasts like The Gary Vee Audio Experience and the Joe Rogan Experience have become a byproduct of this new trend and uptick in young people looking to create their own unique path to success.

While for years, the tradition for aspiring professionals was to go to college and get a job, many young people are opting for alternatives when it comes to making career decisions. The culture surrounding young, independent, and eager aspiring entrepreneurs is evident even on social media channels like that of Business Mentorship, and Instagram account that has garnered more than 800K followers and is known for sharing relatable, inspiring and insightful content that is usually business or entrepreneur-focused. Indicative of the growing, changing trends among young professionals, accounts like these are an example of how the American Dream is evolving with the times.

Offering perspective, insight, and wisdom, many accounts like Business Mentorship are a poignant reminder for many up-and-coming professionals that it is possible to be successful without following traditional routes. Thanks to the power of the internet, becoming business savvy no longer requires a formal education. The culture surrounding podcasts and accounts like Business Mentorship reveals the trends in entrepreneurism in the U.S. and beyond, proving how younger generations are still just as eager to generate success, even if it means not following traditions from previous generations.