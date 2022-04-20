Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenogoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has decried the worsening insecurity in the country, saying Nigeria was now worse than it was in 2015, when the All Progressives Congress, APC, took over power in the country.

He called on the Federal Government to redouble its effort at combating insecurity, particularly in the northern part of the country.

He spoke, yesterday, during separate visits of heads of some security agencies in Yenagoa.

Diri, when he received Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Bayelsa Command, Mr. Sunday James, lamented the level of insecurity in the North, saying once a part of the country was in distress, other areas would also affected.

His words: “I use this opportunity to again call on the Federal Government to do something. These are the same issues that led to the APC government coming to power in 2015.

“I am sure that you will agree that things are worse now than in 2015. The Federal Government has to redouble its effort. Otherwise, the joker card is with the people of Nigeria. They know what to do come 2023.

“When one part of the country is sick, it affects the other parts. Kaduna and other states in the North are sick security-wise and it is affecting other parts of the country. Nigeria is very close to the Thomas Hobbes’ ‘state of nature’ where life is described as nasty, brutish and short. The Federal Government has to do something to keep us away from the Hobbesian state.”

Welcoming the new Comptroller, he called for more synergy between the service and the state government, especially in the areas of security and investment drive.

In a related development, Diri equally charged the new Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, to collaborate with the state government in curbing oil theft, illegal bunkering, kidnapping and related crimes in the maritime domain of the state.

He acknowledged that having served in the command in other capacities, Rear Admiral Abbas would contribute significantly towards sustaining the peace and development of the state.

Congratulating him on his appointment, the governor also urged him and his officers to discharge their duties with a high sense of professionalism and should not allow themselves to be influenced by partisan politics.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas said his visit was to officially present himself to the governor following his posting to head the Command on February 4 this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria