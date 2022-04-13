.

BY Clifford Ndujihe

POLITICAL Economist and former Presidential Candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, has decried the rising wave of killings in the country and urged Nigerians to join forces and ensure a” spiritual, symbolic and practical halt of the advance of anarchy.

Utomi, in a statement, called for ”symbolic resistance and solidarity to prevent anarchy from overtaking Nigeria.”

The statement read in part: “In the last two weeks the pain pangs from our poorly governed country failings have touched all, from the grandmother returning to Kaduna from the Holy Pilgrimage who was abducted in the Terrorist attack on the Train to Kaduna, and the Labour leader who paid the supreme price on the train; to Zamfara State where murderous bandits have slaughtered scores of our fellow citizens and Plateau where a whole community was annihilated, just like in Nasarawa.

“In this week when we officially overtook Iraq in the global index of terrified living, we cannot continue business as usual from taciturn leaders. We must say enough is enough and rise in solidarity in symbolic, spiritual, and special ways to offer fortitude to the afflicted, compassion to the frightened, and strategy to those in positions to act.’

“I want to call on citizens in solidarity to begin the cause of reclaiming Nigeria, to raise light over darkness, peace over violence, and progress over poverty. I urge all Nigerians in a symbolic gesture to gather in groups this Saturday night, especially at midnight, wearing white tops over black, light a candle each and shake hands in a symbol of friendship and the universal fraternity and intone the song: Nigeria will Rise up again.

The song goes: Nigeria will Rise up again (2twice) God will heal our land and restore us anew, Nigeria will rise up again.

“From that Saturday evening, till the end of the Ramadan fast, people all across Nigeria should gather for a few minutes in their white tops, light candles, shake hands and sing Nigeria will rise up again.

“We must rise in solidarity with our fellow compatriots, as anarchy threatens our country, even if tribe and tongue may differ, for in brotherhood we stand. They are all God’s children.

Utomi who first warned about the current insecurity “24 years ago when he founded Nigerians United to Resist Anarchy, NUTRA, and distributed Robert Kaplans book: ‘The Coming Anarchy,’ said the power of the symbols he has chosen not only rest on the fact that a candle loses nothing when it lights another candle, the handshake that goes with it reminds us that we all are in this boat together, rich or poor, Northern or Southern.”

