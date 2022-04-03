By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Nigerians have continued to react to the suspension of Sheikh Nura Khalid. Khalid was suspended for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Those that reacted include:

Fater Ngupen: “We do not need an Imam to tell us that President Muhammadu Bahuri has failed in his duties to tackle insecurity in the country by checking the activities of the bandits and terrorists who are tormenting Nigerians and making life a living hell for everyone. We hope the terrorists would not one day overrun the country like what happened in Afghanistan because of the failure of this government to live up to its responsibilities. Only if we would have other religious leaders on a daily basis tell this government that they have failed Nigerians.”

Joseph Ibeabuchi: “President Buhari came and promised us heaven and earth all in a bid to get the government of the then President Goodluck Jonathan out. But from what we are seeing today, we would preferred that we return to the era of Jonathan administration.

“What we have today is like we do not have a government in place because the President has failed to ensure security for Nigerians which is the primary responsibility of every government. So what the Imam said in his sermon is nothing but he truth. I even had that they have removed the Imam for preaching that sermon but they are wasting their time because the preacher will be vindicated before God and man since he spoke the truth about the failed leadership in the country.”

Ademola Kasim: “Our leaders hate to hear the truth but the truth must be told, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed. He is currently presiding over the worst killings and insecurity ever recorded in the history of this country because he has failed in his responsibilities. All what the Imam said are simply the truth about this government. We want to be taken back to the era of PDP when we had a stable economy and Nigerians lived a good life where prices of goods and services were at the reach of the ordinary Nigerians, where we had security challenges like every other country but not at this alarming magnitude.”