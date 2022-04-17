By Luminous Jannamike

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, has dismissed the lacklustre performance of the government in the area of security, saying that there is anger in the land against political leaders.

The Archbishop, who stated this while delivering the homily at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja on Sunday, decried the poor living condition of many Nigerians.

He said the activities of most leaders were not serving the people’s interest, adding that every aspect of life in the country was in a downward spiral.

Kaigama said, “There is no doubt that there is an anger across religious and ethnic lines against leaders who milk the country dry and rob the citizens of a decent life.

“An Islamic Sheikh, not succumbing to religious sentiments, was critical of the lackadaisical attitude of government to the safety of lives following bombings, kidnappings, and endless acts of insecurity.

“It is encouraging that people are taking on leaders irrespective of whether they are of similar religious or ethnic affiliation and challenging their lacklustre performance.”

The Archbishop stated that the level of insecurity in the country was not acceptable. He, however, charged Nigerians to turn away from sin.

He said, “The brutal killings, kidnappings, immoral and anti-social activities in different parts of Nigeria are brought about by the cumulative effect of sins in the nation.

“It is only when we stop offending God and one another that the negative and harsh social realities we are witnessing today will be greatly minimized.”

The vocal cleric also said that as the 2023 general elections draw closer, Nigerians want selfless and empathetic leaders, not those who are paranoid, defensive and antagonistic towards critics.

“Even as governance appears to take the back seat as the drums of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections are rolling out, many are questioning the sincerity of politicians vying for public offices.

“Nigerians detest leaders operating in their comfort zones and who do not feel the discomfort and pain of the lack of electricity, potable water, fuel or the social dislocation caused by the frequent disruption of schools and medical services due to strikes by workers pressing for their legitimate rights,” he added.