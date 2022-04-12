Dr Ademola Bayonle (DAB) the gubernatorial candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) has called the attention of the state government and other stakeholders in the state to police brutality and incessant extrajudicial killings of youths that have become pervasive in the state.

Recently, the state got heated up again and was almost going to have another youth unrest after the untimely death of Abiola Afolabi Olamide, a youth in the state alleged to have been shot in the leg and was whisked away before announcing his death. These cases are one too many within the state, families are scared for life, valuable human resource lost to insensitivity.

DAB insisted that events like this create mistrust between government and citizens, especially security personnel whose primary responsibility is to protect citizens.

He maintained that Osun is gradually having a pattern with its incessant cases of police brutality without adequate response from the government or bringing the culpable parties to book, “with these patterns someday unrest in the state might become inevitable.

“It appears just like no lesson was learnt from the EndSars protests that rocked the nooks and crannies of the country in the year 2020, Abiola should not have died from the same police brutality the entire world spoke against. We cannot keep losing our people, the youth population especially to insecurity and yet still lose even more to police brutality.

“Every time we talke about technology, science, modern infrastructures, and problem-solving innovations as elixir to the underdevelopment the country is enmeshed in, I wonder those we expect to actualise these ideas and make a pathway for Nigeria if all the youths are either killed by insecurity or extrajudicial killings.

Unfortunately, the delayed response by the necessary government officials to address such issues creates an avenue to fill such vacuum with bitterness. The deafening silence coupled with the incessant patterns can be taken for insensitivity, irresponsibility and zero regard for human life, or the failure of government whose primary duty is to protect human life.

“I appeal to the angry youth to be peacefully expressive without breaking laws and orders as we seek justice for the late Abiola and his friend who was unjustly detained. We are close to the beginning of a new era, we the youth have endured for far too long, it’s a pretty long journey in the dark but there is a ray of light at the end of the tunnel.

“Collectively, we would be responsible for an Osun that is a safe place to live and invest. We cannot afford to lose another Abiola, the pain of needlessly losing human life is excruciating,” DAB said.