By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THERE are indications that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, may cripple the economy for three days in solidarity with the striking four university-based unions.

The indication emerged yesterday after the NLC met with the four university unions at the Labour House, Abuja over the failure of the federal government to address the concerns raised by the unions.

The leadership of the NLC had explained that the meeting was scheduled to know the level of engagement between the unions and the federal government.

General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja told Vanguard on Monday that the meeting was aimed at seeing a way to resolve the face-off between the aggrieved unions and government in the interest of all stakeholders.

Comrade Ugbaja said that it was proper to hear from the unions first before taking any position, adding that the interest of labour was to ensure that the matter was sorted out.

Recall that public universities in the country have been closed down as a result of the strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied Educational Institutions, NAAT, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

The four unions affiliated with the NLC shut down universities over unresolved issues including difficulties with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS resulting to shortfalls in their salaries, non-payment of the minimum wage arrears, revatizatipn funds, payment of academic allowances and nonreview of the 2009 Agreement with the government.

After ASUU commenced strike in February, .SSANU and NASU through its Joint Action Committee, JAC, in March, also embarked on a two-week warning strike following the alleged government failure to address the concerns they raised which includes the nonpayment of minimum wage arrears after many promises made to them by the government.

NAAT also declared its warning strike in early March to press home its demands.

Sources at the meeting told Vanguard that it was resolved that the NLC would call a Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting to take a position in solidarity with the university based unions.

One of the sources said, “The NLC said it will take the matter to the CWC. One of the suggestions to make government take action was a three day strike which will lead to shutting down the economy in solidarity with the unions.”

Asked when the CWC meeting will be held, the source said no date has been fixe