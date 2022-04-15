By Gabriel Olawale

PrimeAlert Secure Ltd has introduced a new security gadget, PrimeAlert Burglar Alarm that will aid swift response from security agencies in distress and emergency situations.



Speaking in Lagos during the product launch, the Managing Director and CEO of PrimeAlert Secure Ltd, Mr. Tony Nwulu, said that the worrisome security situation in the country has made it imperative not to leave anything to chance.



“We cannot overemphasize the fact that the rising security crises has created complex problems for the nation’s economy, drastically slowed foreign direct investment, and rendered businesses inoperable amongst others.



“This reinforces the need to place emphasis on protecting lives and properties through collaborations with state institutions, security agencies like the police and others, the international donor community, civil society and the private sector.”



He explained also that in most cases, the security agencies complained of late notification of crime incidents which delays intervention. “To address this challenge, PrimeAlert Lifesaver gadget is the solution.



“With just a click of button it will send signal to our dashboard and the nearest security office in your area. This will help in promoting quick and coordinated responses.”



Nwulu said that in an emergency situation people may not remember the phone number of DPO or that of the next neighbor, “but with a press of the security button, we and the nearest security agencies will automatically zoom into action.”



He also talked of the new fire routers introduced by the company to tackle the issue of fire outbreak in homes and offices, “this fire routers will intelligently inform us of any fire outbreak in your office or home even when you are not at home.



“From our office we are able to monitor and deploy fire service personnel to your house or office in case of a fire surge even when you are out of the country or somewhere far away.



He said that a fire outbreak can be very traumatic because it doesn’t leave anything, “arm robbers may not come to ask for your certificate or relevant document but fire will destroy everything.



“But our fire routers will intelligently alert our monitoring centre that there is a fire outbreak in this house and we will intervene. So fire routers become your eyes even when you are not at home.”



Corroborating his views, Eze Igwe, Retail Distribution Consultant PrimeAlert Secure LTD, highlighted the company’s robost plan for any individual or organization that wants to be its distributor with a very good return on investment.



“PrimeAlert Secure Limited will provide value added on-ground marketing and sales support to new and existing partners and customers meeting their demand in the rapidly evolving Nigerian security market.



“PrimeAlert’s presence in Nigeria will also provide the brand with the opportunity to gain in-depth reach across Africa, and to better understand the changing market dynamics and customer demand.



On his part, the Chief of Operations, Mr. George Tiga, noted that PrimeAlert Secure Ltd is collaborating with Inspired Decisions Consulting Ltd to design and implement a 36-months CSR project titled the Nigeria Security and Safety Project (NSSP) with an initial 12-month inception phase to test its approach in addressing the worsening insecurity challenge in Nigeria.



“The project will strengthen linkages between security response architecture and relevant agencies, stimulate and match the demand for security services using an ICT-enabled platform, and simultaneously create and enhance much needed new enterprise and economic opportunities, particularly for women and youth as product distributors and retailers.