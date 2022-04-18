Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, and the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. David O. C. Onuoha, decried the worsening state of insecurity and excruciating hardship in the country.

While Obinna said Nigeria had become a brutal, deadly dungeon, Onuoha lamented that the worsening state of insecurity, grinding poverty, unemployment, and senseless waste of human lives, had become a daily occurrence that is driving the people into despair.

Archbishop Onuoha, however, appealed to those who had taken it upon themselves, as merchants of death, to multiply sorrow in the society through mindless wasting of innocent lives, to align with God to protect life and not destroy it. He said: “We must use this occasion to pray that God will deliver Ala Igbo from self-destruction.

“Those who live to inflict maximum harm, pain and suffering on their fellow men, through the promotion of policies that make it impossible for a greater number of Nigerians to live with dignity, as well as those who appropriate our common patrimony to themselves and families alone, should do well to act in a way that will ensure the spread of joy and happiness to all in the society.

“Death is one state of being that no other power can reverse. In the midst of fear, sorrow, pain, hardship and death that confront us every day in Nigeria, the message remains: You faithful saints, fresh courage take, the cloud you so much dread are rich with mercy and shall break with blessings on your head.”

For Archbishop Obinna, Nigerians appear doomed to death in the hands of fellow Nigerians, due to the tragic situation where warlords are having their way over official government security.

His words: “Nigeria has practically become a brutal and deadly dungeon that scares its own citizens at various levels and intimidates outsiders.

“The blind pursuit of power, wealth and influence for selfish, clannish, group, ethnic, religious and imperial purposes, has unleashed a hatred in the nation that refuses national dialogue and opposes any sense of equity, justice and fairness.’’

Archbishop Obinna recalled that recently, certain patriotic Nigerians had raised their voices, crying and pleading for a change of heart, attitude and policy in public life.

“But the speed-train of the political quest for power at all costs and narrow advantages is by-passing ideas and values that could begin to redeem deadly Nigeria.

“In the tragic situation, war-lords are having their way over official government security, with official government security colluding with the war-lords, or looking away while atrocities rage. ‘’Any security or safety that Nigerians have is only temporary. We all appear doomed to certain death in the hands of fellow Nigerians, sooner than later.”

Vanguard News Nigeria