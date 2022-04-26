Dr Bukola Saraki

By Dayo Johnson



AKURE—FORMER Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Bukola Saraki, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria has become the capital of kidnapping, with the unending insecurity across the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.



This came as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who spoke at a different forum, urged Nigerians to seek God’s face for his choice of President in 2023.



Saraki, who spoke with PDP delegates in Akure, ahead of the party’s primaries, said Nigeria is in a state that needs desperate intervention.



He said: “Nigeria is in a state that needs desperate intervention, especially in the areas of insecurity, poverty, health, and unemployment.



“This is not the country we deserve. Nigeria has become the kidnapping capital of the world. After I become President, there will be no more banditry and kidnapping in this country. I assure you that I will do more as president. We can fix, rescue and rebuild this country.



“We need someone who can unite us as Nigerians. Without unity, we cannot move forward. The country has never been this disunited. We want a Nigerian president that will be for all of us.



“We can only get out of this mess if we have leadership that is visionary, understands the issue and is courageous.”

Speaking at another forum, Governor Akeredolu called for fervent prayers against the challenges of insecurity, banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the country

Akeredolu said this during the annual ‘Iftar With Mr Governor,’ in Akure, where he broke fast with Muslims in the state.



His words: “The challenges of insecurity in the country are being exacerbated at a time the country is looking forward to having hitch-free year 2023 general elections.”



While noting that he is a fervent believer in the efficacy of prayers, the governor said the country will surely overcome “these challenges in no distant time with fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah.”



He said: “The Ramadan period involves purification through fasting, abstinence as well as an opportunity to seek forgiveness and blessings from Almighty Allah.



“It is undoubtedly a time to put at bay self-seeking attitude with a view to attaining spiritual growth through display of acts of kindness and generosity.



“The lessons learnt during this month of Ramadan should, therefore, be internalised by every faithful and also extended to non-Muslims across the State.”

