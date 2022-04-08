.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The umbrella body of non-indigenes association residing in Katsina State has condemned the recent false claim by some Akwa Ibom natives resident in the state alleging that they were attacked and displaced by bandits which led the Akwa Ibom State Government to send a vehicle to Katsina to evacuate the alleged victims from the state.

The president of the association, Prince Kunle Awe, while addressing members of the press at their secretariat on Katsina-Kano road said, “the false alarm which caused some panicking among the entire non Indigenes living in Katsina state, threatens the cordial relationship existing between the Katsina State Government and its members.

While debunking the claim, Prince Kunle said: “the association is not aware of any non-indigenes in any IDP Camp nor currently under any dare security challenges that will warrant urgent rescue mission as announced recently by the Akwa Ibom state government.”

While noting that the people allegedly displaced in the purported bandit’s attack were people known to them, however, said that “at no time did any of these individuals or group approach the Association and complained of any security challenge or distressing situation.

“It is in light of the above that, we consider the news aired on Channel Tv at 10 on 4th April 2022 as misleading. It is for this reason we have come out openly to completely disassociate our Association from such misinformation and intent.”

However, he did not deny that there are security challenges in the state and Nigeria as a whole. Nevertheless, Prince Kunle stated categorically that “this particular issue by some Akwa Ibom indigenes resident in Katsina State was carried out by the actors for mischievous and pecuniary purpose and interest.”

He noted how the Association in different times in the past under his leadership had attended to distress calls from its members in the state facing security challenges and how the state government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari adequately addressed such issues promptly to the satisfaction of the association.

Prince Kunle said the association will continue to pray to the Almighty God to bring lasting peace and security to Katsina State and the entire country.

He also admonished the press to always verify all information relating to non-indigenes in Katsina state from the Association for balanced reportage.