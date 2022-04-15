By Festus Ahon

CHIEF Michael Loyibo is the Traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. In this interview, the Ijaw leader and politician spoke on the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and the politics of Delta State among others.

On the South agitation for power shift in 2023

What is fair is fair. We can only have a country where justice and equity can prevail. How will you say after eight years of presidency in the North, you want to keep the presidency to the North? That is injustice, and you know the implications of injustice, it leads to chaos and crisis.

Every right thinking person knows that it is the turn of the South to produce the next President. I have been part of different level of negotiations with power brokers around the country and I totally support Southern presidency in 2023 and that is the right and fair thing to do.

Talking about the presidency coming to the South, what is your take on the South-East clamour that it should be ceded to it?

I don’t think it should be the exclusive right of one zone in the South, every zone in the South is qualified to contest for it. The presidency is too essential, too big for you to say leave it for one group. The South-South, South-West, South-East, all of us are qualified to have the president.

The South-East people have their argument, and it is fair, the same thing with the South-South people and the South-West people. So any of us can produce the president in 2023.

His take on the readiness of the PDP to take over power from the APC in 2023

PDP is still the most organised party in Nigeria. I don’t see APC beyond 2023.

APC came together for just one purpose and the purpose was to take over power from Dr Goodluck Jonathan, I don’t think they have any programme as a political party. APC has been faulty from the beginning. And from what PDP has been able to do from its convention, there is now a new PDP under the current chairman.

I see a brighter future for the PDP. I see the party being re-engineered for effective use. For now I think it is the only democratic party that is ready to change the narrative of Nigeria. Particularly as an Ijaw man and a South South person, PDP is the party to beat.

Having ruled for almost seven years, what is your assessment of the APC-led administration at the centre?

I voted for President Muhammadu Buhari based on his personal integrity. I thought that the many times he tried he had something special to offer. I saw a lot of determination and potentials in him. But when he came into power he was overwhelmed by the problems he met.

Apart from himself that is not corrupt, almost everybody around him is corrupt; his ministers are chronically corrupt; the people around him are corrupt. To me, I am beginning to doubt his integrity because if you have everybody around you being corrupt and you are not doing anything about it, it becomes an issue.

This is the government where you have scientific corruption. Everybody doing his own thing without synergy and coordination.

So, I think they have failed in many ways. Look at what is happening in the NDDC, you allowed one man to be manipulating, stealing and pocketing NDDC funds and nobody is doing anything about it.

They said NDDC is an act of the National Assembly and President Buhari, who said he believes in the rule of law is not following the act of NDDC, how do you call that? So in seven years of Buhari’s administration, we have never seen anything tangible.

We must come together and rescue this country. Look at what Fulani herdsmen are doing, they are just killing people and nobody is talking about it. Look at the inefficient security architecture we have in this country. From the office of the National Security Adviser down, they have failed.

In security they have failed, there is corruption, the economy is going down. So for me personally, there is nothing, they have failed.

What do you think the Federal Government should do to tackle the problem of insecurity in the country?

I think there is no will on the part of government to fight insecurity. First you must be prepared to crush these people. When Dr Goodluck Jonathan was president, the last days of his administration, insecurity was reduced to at least zero level before he left. I don’t know why suddenly the thing increased. Today, you see cows everywhere even in front of the Villa. So, Mr. President should as a matter of fact go back to the 2014 Confab report or convene a conference where the leaders of the various ethnic groups, the military, will come to a round table to discuss and re-engineer the system.

We should be able to say I will crush insecurity within the next three months. If the President is ready let him fund the army. They are playing politics with this thing. Who are these people that are terrorising the country? Who are these people that are causing these problems? They know them, they should do more of intelligence gathering. If the President wants to solve the problem, as a retired General, with the right approach, this thing will be a thing of the past.

His take on the zoning of the governorship in Delta State in 2023

When we look at the various claims of all the groups behind the agitation, particularly the Urhobo ethnic group which is my grandmother’s place and the Ijaw ethnic group which is my father’s place, all of them are valid.

Chief James Ibori created this problem in 2007 when he was leaving as governor, I expected him to hand over power to an Ijaw man because we are the dominant ethnic group in Delta South.

For Urhobo people to talk about zoning, for me, that is not valid. The one that the Ijaw people are saying about ethnic group zoning is not valid too because there are so many ethnic groups in the state.

The governor attempted to resolve this matter in the last caucus meeting of the PDP and I am sure that there will be a follow up caucus meeting. The governor as the leader of the party in the state should at least listen to the voice of the people. If the caucus resolves base on majority decision that we should make zoning formal, then we can say let it start with Zone A and after eight years it should go to Zone B, then zone C.

Let us do things together because the zoning that is in place now, whether ethnic or district is informal. We should make it formal so that we will all agree, when it comes to Zone B it will just be people from Zone B that are coming to contest. This thing we are talking about is just a PDP internal and family arrangement because the APC will also bring a candidate to contest and they can give their flag to anybody of their choice.

The zoning argument is depending on how you look at it but personally, I belong to the Okowa political family and the governor that I know is a man of justice. He came into power based on his popularity, justice and fairness. I want him to be guided with that fairness and justice so as soon as he is ready and he is prepared, based on the caucus decision to say, this is where it is going. All of us will follow and support the transition process because for us it is to continue to support the governor who has done extremely well to finish strong.

Sometime last year, Southern Governors came up with a resolution to ban open grazing in the south. To that extent, some of them, came up with laws banning open grazing in their various states. But today it is like the laws are not being implemented, what is your take on this?

When the Southern Governors came together, that was the Asaba declaration, there was so much excitement among the people from the South. We were really excited, we all supported them. But we were surprised that the various leadership did not have the will to implement it.

To me I think it is because they don’t have the political will to implement it. I want them to revisit that issue and resolve again and be firm in their decision because the people that they are leading are behind them. So let them not be afraid of anything, they should not be afraid of Abuja, because some of them are cowards, if not what is the big deal about implementing a law? Look at what Benue is doing, there is will to do so, even in Rivers. So what I recommend to all of them in the Southern Nigerian Governors Forum is to be firm in their resolve to ban open grazing because that is the way to go.

What do you think is the way forward for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC?

The President, without delay should constitute and inaugurate the NDDC Board, that is what the law says so that states would not be deprived. NDDC is a representative board with representatives from the states. Delta for instance must have a representative and executive directors as well.

The forensic audit does not affect the constitution of a board. You can have a board and still carry out the audit. So the president should redeem his image by constituting the board without further delay.

It is only in the Niger Delta that he can do this: Amnesty Programme-Interim committee, NDDC – Interim Committee. Enough is enough. Why can’t he do interim in the North-East Development Commission? Interim management is unknown to the law, so he should without further delay do what is right. There are competent people in the Niger Delta, he should appoint them independent of these politicians.