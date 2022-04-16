By David Odama

LAFIA- NASARAWA State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Saturday called on Christians to pray for God’s intervention to submount the spate of insecurity confronting the nation, and reflect on the teachings of Christ which epitomizes forgiveness, sacrifice and tolerance.

The Governor in a personally signed Easter message to the Christians in the state, and made available to Journalists in Lafia urged the citizens to use the Easter period to reconcile one another irrespective of religious divide, political inclinations and ethnic differences.

“This year’s Easter, I, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Nasarawa State felicitate with the clergy and all Christian faithful in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Similarly, I call on our brethren to use this period to pray for God’s intervention on the spate of security challenges bedeviling the country and also pray for the continuous socio-economic development of our dear State”, Governor Sule stated..

According to the governor, the events leading to the resurrection of Christ were a significant milestone in the history of Christianity stating that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolized sacrifice and the divinity of God.

While noting that as Jesus Christ personifies selflessness, humility, sacrifice, patience and perseverance, Christians in the State must continue to imbibe those virtues by showing love, affection, good neighbourliness and, indeed, peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the State.

In the same vein, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi called for sober reflection, prayers, love and patriotism amongst the citizens.

The speaker in a good will message to the Christians at Easter signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna enjoined Christians to use the period for sober reflection by exhibiting sacrifice, love, and support for one another, especially the less privileged ones as exhibited by Jesus Christ.