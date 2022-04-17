Bola Ahmed Tinubu

•S’ West youths declare support for former Lagos gov



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential hopeful in the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said Nigerians were tired of excuses and lamentations over perennial insecurity and socio-economic challenges in Nigeria, saying a united and insecurity free Nigeria is possible.



Tinubu spoke at a grand rally by youths under the aegis of Progressive Youth of South-West to declare their support for his presidential aspiration at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island area of the state.



The youth from different states in the South-West such as Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Oyo states converged on Lagos in their large numbers to drum up support for the aspiration of Tinubu in his quest for Presidency on 2023



The former governor, while addressing the teeming youths that filled the arena, which he described as the brightest, brilliant, urged them to team up with him in his bid to change the story of Nigeria for the youths and tomorrow which they represent.



He said, ‘’All you need is courage, determination and perseverance, if the YouTube alone has 2.9 billion people following it , including you all standing here, then Nigeria can excel, we can do it, you must develop the can do attitude, you must believe that this country is yours and you want to change the story. You must change the story of potential, the story of banditry, you must change the story of tribalism.

‘’We as a nation can conveniently feed ourselves by being creative, visionary and committed, anybody who says we cannot, they can get out because it is voluntary. We cannot continue the lamentation of the past, we cannot continue with excuses of power failure, no nation that made rapid development without electricity , give us light and if we cannot be successful then you can abuse us , you cannot give us erratic light that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy .



‘’Nigeria it is about time, we have enough gas to fire up electricity and supply the rest of Europe and make money, long term from it. You know it. We don’t want to bore you with it, when i started we used to pick dead bodies on the streets, but today Lagos is one of the cleanest, most progressive states in the country.”



He therefore, urged the youths to revalidate their Permanent Voter’s Card PVC and be ready to vote in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.



Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who appreciated the grand support for Tinubu, noted that youths will continue to be identified as critical stakeholders, just as he urged all delegates to the APC Primary to exercise their franchise wisely.



The South- West youth leaders at the event took their turns to speak on why the youth were promoting Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria, come 2023.

