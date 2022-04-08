By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA has again raised concerns over growing insecurity and the looming food crises in the country as farming communities in the country are persistently being attacked and their lands forcefully occupied by the attackers.

The Church also frowned at what its termed the aloofness of Christians to participate in political activities and vie for political offices and cautioned against any form of political apathy especially as 2023 approaches, saying its believes if true Christians actively participate in politics, they will help sanitize the polity.

Its encouraged Christians and all Nigerians to come out en masse and participate in the ongoing voter registration, get involved in voting, and make sure their votes count in forthcoming general elections.

ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya who read a communique issued at the end of the 69th General Church Council, GCC meeting of the Church in Jos on Friday, charged the federal government to wake up to its responsibilities to the citizens.

His words, “… The Council deliberated on Church-related matters, the state of the nation, and the global community as a whole, and in the end, it resolved thus:… The Council expressed dismay with the continued disarray of the Nigerian nation in terms of insecurity, corruption, and the near-total collapse of the economy thereby leaving Nigerians helplessly begging for survival.

“The Council condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the killing and the abduction of an unascertained number of passengers as well as the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport, the constant killings and abductions of citizens in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Plateau, Niger, and other States across the nation.

“The Council decried the failure of the government to carry out its constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens despite the huge amount being spent on security… The Council expressed great worry about the conspicuous silence by the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and its reluctance to descend heavily on the perpetrators of these heinous crimes…

“The Council reiterates its earlier call on ECWA members and indeed all Christians to shun political apathy and to actively join political parties of their choice to help sanitize the polity. It frowned on the aloofness of Christians to participating in political activities and vying for political positions to influence desired positive changes in the polity.”

On ASUU strike and other labour unions, the Council appealed to all concerned parties to put the interest of the nation first and resolve the industrial crisis as soon as possible to forestall idle people being recruited to cause more harm to the society and called on all tiers of governments to do their bid in fixing the deplorable infrastructure across the country.