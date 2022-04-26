By Soni Daniel, Abuja



The Department of State Services has alerted the nation of renewed plots by malevolent elements to create more chaos in the country by using improvised explosive devices, IED, to bomb public places in the country.





The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday that the evil men were plotting to return Nigeria to the pre-2015 era when they bombed both soft and hard targets, particularly, worship and relaxation centres.





The statement pointed out that though the attacks had already been carried out in some parts of the country, the service had uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.



According to the statement, the objective of the planned attacks, is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.



The statement said: “Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. “While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.



But the statement made it clear that it had taken note of the evil plots and had and asked the citizens to go about their lawful businesses while sharing useful information on the activities of criminals at their disposal with security and law enforcement agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

