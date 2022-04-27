DSS

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—The Department of State Services, DSS, has alerted the nation of renewed plots by malevolent elements to create more chaos in the country, using improvised explosive devices, IEDs, to bomb public places in the country, including places of worship.

Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said in a statement, yesterday, that the evil men were plotting to return Nigeria to the pre-2015 era when they bombed both soft and hard targets, particularly, worship and relaxation centres.

The DSS pointed out that though the attacks had already been carried out in some parts of the country, the service had uncovered a plot by the suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves, with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

According to the secret police, the objective of the planned attacks is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.

The DSS stated: “Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.”

The agency made it clear that it had taken note of the evil plots and had asked the citizens to go about their lawful businesses, while sharing useful information on the activities of criminals at their disposal with security and law enforcement agencies.

It would be recalled that gunmen had in the last one week, bombed some cities in the country, especially in the North-East where Boko Haram is holding sway and the North-Central.Two such attacks were executed twice in Taraba State in the north central between last week and this week.

In the first bomb attack on Iware international cattle market in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State kast week, no fewer than six persons died in the blast, while over 30 others sustained injuries.

There was yet another bomb attack in Taraba State last weekend and about nine persons were injured by the blast.

In yet another bomb attack on a local joint at Abasha ward, Gashua in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State in the north east last Sunday, one person was killed by the blast, while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It would be recalled that before the 2015 general elections, the country witnessed bomb blasts in different parts of the nation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Several persons lost their lives to the attack, as property worth billions of naira were also destroyed.

Some of the property damaged in the FCT attack were the United Nations building and Iyanyan bus terminal.