Capt. Umar Aliyu answers, Says ‘we can hire mercenaries without leaving our borders’

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The spate of violence, wanton killings, kidnappings etc, by terrorists in Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna State for the past weeks, only signals that the country may have reached the nadir of insecurity.

Many who have hitherto wondered why the current administration has been going round in circles in its war against terrorism, somehow stopped, after the Abuja-Kaduna rail bombers were seen in a viral video saying they were not interested in money but that the federal government knows what they want of which failure to meet their demands, spells doom.

The implication of such statement confirms the same reason most Nigerians believe that the APC-led government has been treating the unscrupulous ‘troublers’ of the people of Nigeria, with kid gloves.

While federal government said it is not overwhelmed by insecurity across the country, especially in the North, most Nigerians believe that the government is truly overwhelmed and urgently needs to up its war plans against terrorism. As it stands, things have turned out worse now as no one knows when and where the terrorists will strike. What with the attack on the military in Kaduna Tuesday, killing many soldiers and razing their Amoured Cars?

“Our government is overwhelmed. It’s been one incident after another, sometimes, back to back. Everybody is waiting to exhale because we don’t know where it is coming from next,” says Capt. Umar Babangida Aliyu retd, a National Security Resource and Solution-Options Consultant.

Sadly, Capt Aliyu, a former Military Intelligence Officer, recalled during an interview on Arise Television during the week, that those of them who pressured government to ensure it executes the document on National Security Architecture if its serious about her fight against terrorism, were instead, tagged anti-government.

“If you recall, a statement or a document that was written by the NSA, (good enough, he is still sitting NSA), it was a National Security Architecture statement; if you recall that document and you remember I said let’s have this conversation. If you recall, I said that except what is written in that document is executed and seen on ground, it will just be a very well-written essay.

“I’m quoting myself right here on this table. Then, the trending words were naysayers and wailers. That’s what we were called. But if we go back in time, in retrospect, let’s have that conversation, its two years now, can we begin to say it was a well-beautifully written essay? I say a resounding yes to that”.

Capt. Aliyu, like every other Nigerian, believes only President Muhammadu Buhari, knows what the bandits who attacked the Kaduna-bound train recently, want. “That’s what Mr President will have to tell us because I’m telling you that I’ve looked at it and I have pondered and wondered, what could these people want? They have rubbished the magnanimity of the state. They have no respect for constituted authority.

“Dialogue, diplomacy; name it, have failed. Rehabilitation, re-integration, all the Rs too have failed. For me, the only person that can tell me what they want is my president; I don’t think there’s any other person who knows anymore. The Armed forces will fight till Africa passes away and we are not going to see what these people want. So, to me I believe there’s something between them and the Commander-In-Chief which he is not telling us,” he said while responding to the question of what the terrorists want. The activities of these bandits are getting very scary but could be stopped if only government sincerely intensifies efforts, except they are ghosts which can’t be tracked.

But Capt. Aliyu believes they can be found. And according to him, “A certain video clip went viral some days ago; it shows their location live, as in real time. One of the bandits was even frustrated he couldn’t get a shot of the drone. He actually released some shots but somebody needed to have told him it was out of range. That thing was done probably the same way centurion was used during the ENDSARS riots to man the Lekki-Epe express, if you remember. A team of troops was videoed to have left Bony Camp and it was videoed right up to when it got from source to destination. So, nothing is hidden anymore on planet earth, 2022. So let’s accept that. A lot of things can be seen if you have the knowhow and if you are willing to see it. If you are not willing to see it, then nothing or no one can make you to see it”. By such statement, could he be implying that the federal government is not willing to fight these bandits and terrorists? Interestingly, he believes government is unwilling!

“I don’t think so. What else do you make of it?”, he stated. Painting a clear picture of what is happening, Capt. Aliyu said, “Supposing someone stood in the Hallowed Chamber of our House; either Senate or House of Reps and was telling you to rehabilitate, re-absorb, re-integrate and give amnesty to people who have rubbished the state and don’t have regard for anyone. What do you think you are looking at?; the benefactor of these people. The next person to stand up in that Senate building to say let’s forgive these people, you are looking at the benefactors, you don’t need any Qatar or UAE to release their names”.

With the spike in terrorists’ activities, the Service Chiefs are now saying they will take a second look at the security architecture. This is rather surprising considering that this same document according to Aliyu, has been waiting for execution and for which his likes who called for its implementation where labelled ‘naysayers and wailers’.

“Our National Security Architecture itself is not cast on stone. The service chiefs may speak about security architecture frequently but there are two aspects of it which we must connect with. National Security is a concept; the concept itself has to do with all those studies, genres, compartment; national security as in food, economy military security etc. Then, there is also national security of the mindset; that is the state of mind. What is citizens’ disposition to national security. How do you feel about religious, food security, health, and sincerely speaking, how do our soldiers too feel about military security. That in itself, begins to lend credence to that statement; that document NSA released,” he explained.

As a way out of the present quagmire that the country has been thrown into, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai was quoted as saying recently that the location and phone conversations of these terrorists are well known. He also questioned why they can’t be bombed out of existence.

On that, Capt. Aliyu opined that “Governor El Rufai spoke from frustration. Himself and his Commissioner for Home Security have been doing a lot of work. Then out of frustration, you see this situation as something you could actually munch, metaphorically speaking and you are being told, don’t go, do this or, you are being given limitations or met by docile forces, definitely you are going to be frustrated. “Look, I don’t see these bandits as being insurmountable. But as I told you what makes them insurmountable, is known to God, and our Commander-in-Chief. “Nobody knows. There is a conspiracy of silence. There was a time I said here that my President seems aloof about these things. It’s very odd; it’s unfortunate”.

On El Rufai also desiring to bring in mercenaries which is unconstitutional, Capt Aliyu said, “What these people do is not constitutional and who says mercenaries must be foreigners? Mercenaries need not come from black water or executive outcomes. Who told you mercenaries cannot be sourced from home here? If you are looking for hundred mercenaries, I’ll give you one million and without leaving the borders of Nigeria.

If we are talking about these things, there are private military corporations, probably that is what he is talking about; when they come in to fight and make their money, they still recruit locals like me and you to do the fighting. So it’s the branding that is different. “Who says private military corporations cannot be found here? Who says a lot of things cannot be outsourced.

If you set up a private military corporation here, I know where to go recruit men who will gladly come and fight, and we will do trade-off. Yes, there are a lot of people waiting, rather than give bandits and terrorists amnesty, I’ll take you to the prisons where we have lifers- they kill for a living, that’s why they are there. And they are ready to come and do just that, and get amnesty. These things are not rocket science but you’ve got to talk to the right heads and the right minds to find out exactly what it is we are talking about”.

”Nigeria as we have it today is at war. All of us should just accept that we are in a very difficult place and there’s not going to be easy way out of it. So, let’s brace up and do what we need to do to salvage what is left of our nation from the hands of bandits and terrorists,” he added.