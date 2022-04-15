… calls for Buhari’s resignation

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Thursday, said insecurity could be a major hindrance to the proper running of the 2023 elections.

National Chairman of YPP, Comrade Emmanuel Amakiri, stated this at the 17th National Working Committee meeting of the party, held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Amakiri said if there is a continuous bloodletting in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should call-off the elections.

He added that to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria, there should be a political approach to the situation, stressing that giving the youths readily jobs will contribute immensely in reducing the heightened spate of insecurity.

Hear him, “With the continuous bloodletting in the country, why should we go for elections? I support that INEC should call-off the elections if people are repeatedly killed. There must be a country before there would be a President.

“The country is bleeding, and we need a political approach to solve the problem of insecurity in the country. The YPP, we are not security experts but we believe that politicians are the people who formulate policies and of course try to enforce the policy.

“As we speak, the country needs leadership and there is a leadership vacuum right now, and we feel that the President must be up and doing to the incessant killings that’s bedevilling the country. We cannot continue to watch things go this way.”

Amakiri strongly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his resignation, saying that “Buhari has failed Nigerians, he won’t be the first President to resign, it happens and has happened in other nations of the world.

“Asking the President to resign is not antagonism. I’m not antagonising him. I’m just telling him, please, Mr. President you have done your best, but you have failed. You have failed within the confines of the oath of office that you took.”