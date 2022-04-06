By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman has reaffirmed the readiness of Security agencies in Imo State to end insecurity in the shortest time possible.

Sulaiman said this while addressing the combined troops of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps during the organised show of force in Owerri.

Sulaiman assured residents of the state of the agencies’ renewed commitment to end compliance with Mondays’ sit-at-home order.

Recall that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which initially announced the order in the South-East to protest the continued incarceration of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had long cancelled it.

The Commander said the show of force was meant to reassure law-abiding citizens of the readiness of the security agencies to protect them and maintain law and order.

He also said that they were ready to bring all criminals to book, especially those that escaped from the Owerri correctional centre on April 5, 2021.

He advised Imo residents to come out on Mondays and go about their lawful businesses, saying that the safety of lives and property would be guaranteed.

“The show of force is a demonstration of the existing synergy among all the security agencies, which we believe is key to combating all criminal elements in the state.

“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals, including arsonists, murderers, kidnappers as well as oil vandals and those involved in illegal oil bunkering in the state.

“I advise those involved in illegal oil activities to stay away from Imo or be ready to suffer monumental losses,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commander, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Idorenyin Bassey, said the aim of the show of force was achieved.