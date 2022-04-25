By Gabriel Olawale

The most popular and leading aspirant for the 2023 Federal House of Representatives ( Remo Federal Constituency) in Ogun State, Chief Olanrewaju Micheal George (OMG) has continued to contribute to the infrastructural development of Remo through road rehabilitation.

The young political stewart has embarked on the road rehabilitation project in the past few months in which he has successfully graded several bad roads in Remo

Not forgetting the residents of Imaba Road linking Ode-Remo Round About in Remo North, Chief Olanrewaju Micheal George is currently grading the above-named area at the moment.

The Aare Atayese of Ikenne stated that the major reason for embarking on a non-stop road rehabilitation throughout Remo is to ensure most of the roads linking rural communities to the city are motorable before the arrival of the rainy season.

He further stated that he will continue to ensure that the constituency roads are motorable both during the rainy and dry seasons, “the good people of Remo deserve the basic infrastructure which includes good and motorable roads,” he said.