INEC PVCs

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that it will start the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, next month ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor AbdulGaniyu Raji, disclosed this to newsmen at the implementation programme on voter education held for electoral officers in Osogbo, yesterday.

He lamented that over 370,000 PVCs from the previous voters’ registration exercise have not been collected.

He said: “A lot of Permanent Voter Cards have not been collected, up till now. We don’t know the reason we have that apathy, why people are not coming to collect them despite all the necessary publicity that we are making. We have over 370,000 PVC, for those between 2011 and 2018 that are yet to be collected.

“But for those who have just registered, between June last year and March this year, PVCs for those who registered during the first and second quarters, June till December 2021, are already with us.

“We are waiting for the delivery of the ones for the third quarter, this week. That is why we have not rolled out the PVCs. We don’t want a situation where some people will come and wouldn’t find their PVCs. So, by next week, hopefully, we will roll out all the cards for all those who registered between June last year and March this year.

“The cards are ready, they have been printed but we have taken delivery of the first and second quarters and third quarters will be delivered to us this week.”