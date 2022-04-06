The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,has rejected the newly constituted Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Caretaker Committee in Kano State.

The commission explained that its action was in obedience to the order of a Federal High Court which restrained the party from tampering with the authentic state executives.

INEC’s directive and rejection have rendered null and void, the decision of the PDP to proceed to inaugurate the caretaker committee in contravention of the order of the court and INEC decision.

INEC’s position on the matter was contained in a later dated April 6, 2022, and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter which was addressed to the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, reads, “Please refer to your letter Ref. PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL1M/22-055 dated 30th March 2022 in which you notified the Commission of the decision of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to appoint a Kano State Caretaker Committee.

“This is to draw your attention to an order of Federal High Court, Abuja (suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/393/2022) which has restrained the commission “from accepting any list of Interim Caretaker Committees” in respect of your Kano State Chapter.

“While hoping your party takes note of the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.”The PDP had in a March 30, 2022 letter sent the names of the seven-member Kano State Caretaker Committee to the Commission.It listed members of the committee as Alhaji Ibrahim Atta – chairman; Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu Daniya, Hajiya Ladidi Dangalan; Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Jungau; Mukhtar Mustapha Balarabe, Abdullahi Isa Sulaiman, and Barr Baba Lawal Aliyu, as members.

The letter was signed by Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu