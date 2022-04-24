IND alarmed at unabated oil bunkering in Rivers communities

File image of the site of an illegal refinery after an explosion.

By Davies Iheamnachor

A group in Rivers State, Initiative for National Development, IND, has expressed regrets over the continuous activities of illegal oil bunkering in parts of the state despite government’s efforts to stamp out the menace.

The coordinator of the group, Prince Maxwell Ogoloma, in Port Harcourt yesterday, alleged that the illegal business has continued unabated in Ke Kingdom and other riverine communities.

Ogoloma noted that an investigation carried out by its monitoring team revealed that bunkering was still allegedly flourishing in Bille and Ke kingdom.

He claimed that pits used by the criminals in storing their products, local boats, vessels and ovens were still functional despite the governor’s efforts to end oil bunkering.

Ogoloma said: “We are aware of the fact that oil bunkering is still going on in Ke Kingdom. We advise them to stop all their activities immediately.”