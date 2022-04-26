



Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu are among the dignitaries expected at the 2022 Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo.

The event, scheduled to commence in Lagos today would attract more than 2,500 experts who would deliberate on issues around manufacturing in Nigeria.

Joseph Oru, Zenith Exhibitions’ Managing Director, said: “From today the 26th to the 28th of April 2022, more than 2,500 manufacturing professionals, business leaders, and over 100 exhibiting brands will gather at the Landmark Event Center in Lagos to showcase manufacturing and industrial solutions at the third edition of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo (EMWA) 2022.

“This year’s theme ‘Rethinking Manufacturing and Value Chains for Inclusion and Sustainability,’ will drive stakeholders’ conversations, especially at a time when the pandemic is still affecting the global supply chain crisis, the organisers noted.

“EMWA is one of the most comprehensive manufacturing, engineering, machinery, equipment, raw materials, and service exhibitions in Africa, where international and indigenous market-leading manufacturing solution providers with operations in Nigeria and across the continent converge to network and share best practices.

“It also serves as a critical platform for participants to upskill their teams, access financing solutions as well as evaluate and procure international technology, machinery, tools, and spare parts in order to improve manufacturing output and quality.

“The show has built up its reputation as one of the must-attend exhibitions in Nigeria, recording exponential growth in visitors and exhibitors year on year.

“The third edition of EMWA will continue to create and enhance new and current partnership opportunities that will help companies to improve business excellence and productivity. EMWA remains a highly recommended platform for businesses to establish new partnerships, networking, and contracting opportunities.

“More than 100 international and regional exhibiting brands from over 6 countries will be showcased around the world with expected attendance from Nigeria, Indonesia, France, Malaysia, Germany, Turkey, and India

“This means that manufacturers in Nigeria now have an annual platform to connect with international technology and solution providers and partners over three days, helping to save thousands of dollars in expensive and time-costly travel.

“The expo aims to attract foreign direct investment, support the Nigerian industrialization plan, increase local production, support job creation, and ultimately stimulate the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy for self-reliance and export of non-oil and gas products.

“These international manufacturing equipment suppliers will be demonstrating the latest manufacturing machinery, tools, and spare parts including air compressors, processors, mixers, conveyor systems, automation systems, handling systems, press forming machines, labeling machines, dust extractors, wire cutting tools, turbochargers, drilling and cutting machines/tools, surface treatment machinery, grinding machines, laser cutting technology, generators, climate control systems and much more.

“Visitors will get a glimpse into the future of manufacturing with a walk through an alley of live demonstrations on additive manufacturing and automation, and industrial manufacturing in 3D printing.”

Special guests expected at the Expo include Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, Executive Governor, Lagos State; Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Executive Governor, Kano State; Hon. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Honourable Minister, Industry, Trade, and Investment; Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, Honourable Minister, Federal Minister of Power; EMWA Keynote Speaker- Obi Emekekue, Former Director & Global Head of Communications at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany; Otunba Olufemi Pedro, Chairman NICCI, and more.

The expo also presents the opportunity for manufacturers to showcase their products and gain patronage at a discounted booth rate. It also features a free-to-attend conference with over 30 speakers who have made significant contributions to the sector.

Like last year, this year’s edition of EMWA will be supported by the Kano State Government, Lagos State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Raw Material Research and Development Council, (RMRDC), Kano Chambers of Commerce industry mines and agriculture, (KACCIMA), Federal Ministry of Power, Ministry of Trade, and Investment, and more.

The event is supported by Atlas Copco (the headline sponsor), Actolog Solutions Limited, Greenpeg Engineering, Suzuki by CFAO, confirmed exhibitors include Renner Kompressoren, Bauer Gmbh, Boskel Engineering, Makelsan, KRS Engineering, Deepee Industrials Ltd, Grundfos Pty, FICEP, Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre, Malaysia Trade Centre, and others.