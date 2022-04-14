.

…as Anyim, Egwu, Umahi top list of Awardees

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A non-political organization is known as Ebonyi State Overseas Scholarship Association, EBSOSA, yesterday attributed the incessant communal wars plaguing different parts of the State to the negative impact of failed leadership at the community level in the State.

Recall that last weekend, the Community of Ohaogelode in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, were attacked by suspected gunmen, who were believed to have a link with the protracted Effium/Ezza-Effium communal war, that has claimed many lives and led to the destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

The Organization opined that the ugly trend could be addressed “by allowing communities to sincerely elect their leaders as credible leaders who reside in the communities without undue interference will bring peace to that Community.”

Speaking during the occasion of the organization’s Maiden Merit Award ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abakaliki, the President of the group, Dr Francis Idenyi Onwe emphasized that “every effort to unite communities and bring peace should be made in the State.

Onwe listed, the overall development of Ebonyi State, sustenance of the overseas and local scholarships, empowerment of the youths, encouragement of global best practices in the State, partnership with Government and Corporate Organizations in the development of the State and improvement of healthcare services as the key objectives of the Association added that “about 95% of us are PhD holders in various fields, those in Medical field are now mostly Fellows and Consultants in various areas of medicine.

On the 2023 general election, the President called on political parties “to as a matter of equity and social justice, zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East geopolitical zone as it is the only zone that has not produced the President of this country since the democratic dispensation.”

On this year’s Merit Awards, the President of EBSOSA noted that the Association “decided to give these awards to outstanding Ebonyians to serve as encouragement for them to do more and to motivate others to follow suit. It will be an annual event. For this year, the emphasis is on human empowerment. There’s potential in every individual which can only manifest through empowerment.”

According to him, “empowerment is the degree of autonomy and self-determination in People and communities. This enables them to represent their interest in a responsible and self-determined way, acting on their own authority. It is a process of becoming stronger and more confident, especially in controlling one’s life and one’s right.”

Some of the Awardees include Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, former Governor Martin Elechi, Senator Sam Egwu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma (Innoson Motors Ltd), Uncle Sam Agha Egwu, founder of Hipact World-wide, former Vice-Chancellor, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Prof. Fidelis Ogah, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria