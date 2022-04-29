.

THE Ijaw Nation apex socio-cultural organisation, Ijaw National Congress, INC, has expressed its condolences to the family of Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, the Ijaw Nation, the government and the people of Rivers State over the death of the former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

INC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha described the late Graham-Douglas as an elder statesman, a patriotic son of the Niger Delta whose experiences and actions impacted his people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

”Our heart is filled with grief over the death of Alabo Graham-Douglas. He was a nation builder, a principled politician who believed in democratic values and tenets that entrenched equal opportunities for every region.

“His footprint in the ministries of Aviation, Tourism and Labour and Productivity as well as Youth, Sports and Culture where he served as a minister are indelible and would stand the test of time in our national history,” the INC said and urged the immediate family of Graham-Douglas to be consoled in the fact that their father lived an accomplished life and prayed God to strengthen and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.