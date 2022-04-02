Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Acting Comptroller General Isah Jere says security at Nigeria’s Blue Borders must be tightened.

A statement by Public Relations Officer, Amos Okpu said Jere made the call during a working trip to NIS Blue Border Formations in Oron and Ibaka areas of Akwa Ibom.

The CG stressed that the deployment of ICT solutions had become inevitable and called for increased funding.

He said the rising migratory activities along the nation’s international waterways, measuring over 853 kilometres, required closer attention and improved surveillance.

Noting that Oron and Ibaka accessible to Mali, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon, Jere advocated concerted efforts to equip all the agencies along the corridor.

At the palace of Oron nation paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty Odiong Edet Akan, the CG thanked the people for their support for the Immigration Service.

“We have come to realize that no security/military agency can achieve enduring peace and order without the partnership of the traditional leaders and members of the local communities”, he said.

At the palace of the paramount ruler of Mbo Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abang, Jere urged the government to invest more in maritime security.

The CG visited the Oron Control Post and Ibaka Control Post where he inspected the operational areas and a Jetty under construction.

The posts are to be included in the eBorder project and connected to the Command and Control Centre at the NIS Headquarters for real-time surveillance, monitoring of movements and activities.