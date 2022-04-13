By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has arrested a passenger with dual citizenship (Nigeria and America) with firearms on arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The male passenger, whose name has not been made public, according to an Immigration official, arrived in the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, the United States at about 10:10 am with checked-in firearms. The passenger was said not to have declared the firearms.

He said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.”

Also Read:

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

In civil aviation, passengers with firearms are expected to declare them while boarding and also declare them on arrival at their destination.

The American citizen did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage and his paper which permitted him to carry the firearms could not be authenticated.

Vanguard News Nigeria