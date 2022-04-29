•Urges parents to be alive to their responsibilities

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has charged parents to be alive to their parental responsibilities, and teach their wards the way of Allah.

Onike also urged the youth to focus on building skills, and renew their commitment to hard work, patience and fear of Allah.

In his eid-il-Fitr message sent to Vanguard, Imam Onike said the menace of “Get rich quick syndrome” is taking its toll on the youths, luring them into fruitless money rituals, internet fraud, lack of interest in serious academic pursuit and involvement in illicit drugs amongst other social vices.

He said: May The Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon all of us, as we celebrate the end of Ramadan 1443 with the ordained Eid ul Fitr.

“My Dear Brothers and Sisters in faith. It is not in doubt that immense rewards await us for fulfilling one of the fundamentals of Islam by fasting in the month of Ramadan as this is the promise of Allah and accentuated by the Prophet(saw) who said, “Whoever fasted the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith (ie belief) and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his past sins will be forgiven, and whoever stood for the prayers in the night of Qadr out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.”

“It is however important that while we enthusiastically await these immense rewards. we should also nurse fear for the consequences of some of our inadequacies during Ramadan, since we are human and perfection belongs to only The Almighty Allah, for it is said in the scripture”……but call on Him with fear and longing (in your hearts): for the Mercy of Allah is (always) near to those who do good” (Q7:56)

“After we had done the fasting with his fear, the rewards becomes ours. We, therefore, pray to Allah to overlook our inadequacies and accept the fasting from us.

“I seize this medium to remind all of us, especially parents, to be alive to our parental responsibilities and teach our wards the way of Allah. Our Youth must also focus on building skills, and renew their commitment to hard work, patience and fear of Allah. The menace of “Get rich quick syndrome” is taking its toll on some of our Children, driving them to engage in fruitless money rituals, internet fraud, lack of interest in serious academic pursuit and involvement in illicit drugs amongst other social vices.

“Lastly, While congratulating ourselves for the successful completion of Ramadan 1443, it is imperative for us to sustain the gains of Ramadan by continuing to demonstrate love and brotherhood among ourselves, be dedicated to Allah in our religious obligations and be more concerned about national and global peace. Taqabala Lah mina wa minkum

