By ‘Niyi Okiri

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Limited, Ali Zarah, has called on oil workers to imbibe a safety culture at their work environment to attain zero fatality while in operation.

Zarah made the call during the 2021 Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, Week with the theme: ‘PIA and HSE Goal Zero: Achieving Performance Excellence’, held at the NPDC head office, in Benin City.

Zarah, who was represented by Ibrahim Sarafa, Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, said that the HSE Week was a period set aside to jointly reflect on the journey towards attaining the goal zero injury, accidents and zero impact on the environment in all NPDC’s operational areas.

Speaking also, the manager, HSE Dept, Ayodele Olusanya, said the week was one of the many tools employed by the industry to drive awareness among staff and stakeholders to further propagate the importance of HSE in the oil and gas operations.