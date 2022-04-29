I'm working hard to set new record at London 02 Arena — Former Majek Fashek's manager

By Benjamin Njoku

Former business manager of the late reggae legend, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day aka Uzo has said that he’s working assiduously to make history at the popular 02 Arena in London with his brand of music currently making waves.

Omenka who is CEO, Miracle Day Music and recently returned from a tour of Istanbul, Turkey and South Africa is already preparing for another tour that will take him round England.

Talking about his forthcoming tour, Uzo said: “First, I want to thank my fans and those of late Majek Fashek for supporting Miracle Day Music.

“We have a lot of artists like Acho, Shade Andrews, Peter De Rock Uwaifo, among others who will be hitting the limelight soon.

“Even King Wadada who won a KORA award was also on my label back in the day.”

“After the death of our legend Majek, I decided to take the bull by the horns to give our fans good music and live performances.

“I want to thank our promoters in Europe for facilitating all our tours and believing in us.

“This year, I have been to Istanbul, Turkey as well as South Africa for a video shoot. I have also been to England. London seems to be opening doors for a lot of Nigerian artists.

“Music stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido have respectively made their marks at 02 Arena. They have opened the door for more Nigerian artistes to launch themselves into the global stage.

“This time, it is going to be my turn. This tour I will be embarking on of major cities including Oxford, London city, Birmingham, Leicester, Colchester, among others will be the beginning of bigger events I have lined up for the year.”

Uzo revealed that his tour of Europe begins at the end of May.