How it all started

Sure, My name is Ayoola Philip originally known as Brown you know my freinds and family roll with that name haha. I was born and brought up in a Christian family life; it was so easy and soft at the beginning we were okay. I mean we could afford all necessities at that time you could call me an ajebo (rich kid).

Been on this music hustle for a long time since I was a teen, I could remember vividly my dad bought me a guitar and keyboard because I wasn’t connecting to my studies at school, I was all about the music, rapping around the corridors gathering my little fan you know the girls would trip for that lol.

Music plans

My plans for music are genuine, most constantly taking my sound to a greater level beyond Africa and hope to become the best exporter of Africa music worldwide.

Present project

I am working on a body of work, I mean my Ep. I spoke my mind about a lot. my love life, family, dream; I can’t wait to share with you guys, though I have got hundreds of sounds in the box but currently, there are this two songs; GBEMILO and AWAY produced by the young fast rising sound mogul, Cinee Covado, mixed by Ajimovoix Drums, I am dropping them after Ramadan for all my fans because we are storming the music industry in grand style.

Dream artiste collaboration

That’s a very big question, there are a lot of great talent out here, the likes of Buju, Barry Jhay, Bad Boy, Timz and a whole lot of unmentioned talent but I think working with the great Asa would bring more spice into my art and would be a dream come true too.

Love life

My relationship status is unstable at the moment I am a single father training my baby girl to be the best.

In the next 5 years…

In 5 years time, I see myself on a very gigantic stage performing to a very large audience with a lot of energy and the fans singing my song words for words.

Words for fans and up and coming artists

To my fans never stop supporting me relentlessly we are almost there, I promise to give you guys back to back and to my fellow artist in this game, I salute you all men it is not easy to encourage yourself and put in so much work in a country that is not supporting your dreams. Keep the hustle spirit family.