…Says Enugu Govt. didn’t give land to his branch of ASUU

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, branch, Comrade Christian Opata, yesterday, debunked a media report which erroneously referred to Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, as the Chairman of the branch.

Comrade Opata who said that he is still in charge of UNN-ASUU, equally explained that Prof. Nwachukwu, spoke as a member of a land committee set up by the Enugu State Government to resolve issues surrounding land acquisition in the state, not on behalf of ASUU-UNN.

He also clarified that Enugu State Government did not give any land to ASUU-UNN, adding that members of his branch who attended the meeting with the state government are staff of UNN who had initiated, and were pursuing an aim to acquire land in the state.

These were made known in a statement released to Vanguard by the ASUU boss in Nsukka.

Part of the statement reads “The attention of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Nigeria, Nsukka Branch (ASUU- UNN) has been drawn to a news item on the Vanguard newspaper which was published on the 18th of March, 2022.

“The report concerns a purported commendation of the Governor of Enugu State by Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu who was erroneously referred to as the Chairperson of the Branch.

“The said commendation followed a meeting between the Governor and some staff of our university (UNN), most of whom are ASUU members who are pursuing a legitimate ambition to acquire land within the state.

“ASUU-UNN wishes to clarify that our members attended that meeting as staff of UNN who had initiated, and were pursuing an aim to acquire land. They did not attend the meeting on behalf of ASUU- UNN.

“The Branch further wishes to clarify that Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu who spoke to the Press after the meeting with the Governor is an executive member of ASUU-UNN and not the Chairperson. He attended the meeting as a member of the committee set up by the government to resolve the land matter. He did not attend on behalf of ASUU-UNN or as a member of the Branch executive.

In view of the forgoing, the comments by Prof. Nwachukwu were not on behalf of ASUU-UNN.

“It is our belief that quoting Prof. Nwachukwu and referring to him as Chairman of ASUU-UNN was done in error by your reporter. We therefore expect and request that you will give this clarification the same publicity given to the misleading publication,” he explained.