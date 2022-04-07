.

…Says politicians contemplating rigging will be doomed

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf has declared that he will emerge Governor of Osun after the July 16 poll in the state.

Speaking shortly after his nomination as Labour Party governorship candidate at the Osun Nigeria Union Journalists press centre, Osogbo, he said any politician contemplating rigging the election after the EndSARS protest is looking for trouble.

While disclosing that his choice of Labour Party is borne out of his gravitating toward the masses, he urged party members to work towards getting an average of 120 votes from each unit to make him emerge as the next Governor of the state.

“Those that said my impact will not be felt in APC are living in mirage because I have been inactive politic since 198 and became one of the longest election Tribunal cases in Nigeria which lasted for over 3 years. I later became the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“If elected, I will focus on subsidizing education, farming, infrastructure, health and exploitation of mineral resources for the benefit of the citizens.

“I want to urge our party members to work for my victory because power is not shared freely, I want members to go back to our units and start the work. What I need from you is the ability to deliver between 100 and 120 votes in each unit across the state to win the seat. Osun is made up of 3010 units with an average of 100 voters in all.

“Any politician that is contemplating rigging election in this time, especially, after the EndSARS protest is taking too much a risk and such politicians are heading for doom”, he said.

