By Adeola Badru

Legal luminary and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Niyi Akintola, Thursday disassociated himself from factional party executives in Oyo State, insisting that failure to call for a truce would pose grave consequences for the party.

Chief Akintola who made the declaration in a press briefing at his residence, claimed that despite effort by the national body to resolve challenges of APC in the state, the factions have remained adamant.

He also explained that having studied party politics over the years as a loyal party man, those who have penchant for hijacking party structure without endorsement from genuine members usually end up leading the party to great electoral loss.

Chief Akintola, however, expressed confidence that challenges militating against APC in the state was surmountable, provided the national body of the party intervenes in due time.

He said: “We have challenges in Oyo APC, but that doesn’t mean that the challenges of APC in Oyo State are not insurmountable if the national body act swiftly because we have gone through this same process before in 2019 after the so called primary where everybody decamped and I did not decamp to anywhere.”

“If you hijack the party structure you will meet a stone wall with the political structure because those who have the political structure will just remove the carpet under your feet.”

“Only seasoned professional politicians do appreciate this and that’s why I said this in an interview I had with recently that “tobajagba wa jegba”, meaning if you snatch you will be flogged with cane and history is bound with that.”

“I’m contesting for governorship position under our dear party APC but my ambition is not a do or die affair, because I have a second, third even fourth address unlike some others that don’t have.”

“I’m a lawyer, a political science lecturer at a University. I’m not a political jobber. I’m a progressive person to the core, I can’t become a fool because of my ambition, I cannot soil my name and integrity because of my ambition.”

“The leaders of our party at the national level have to as a matter of fact intervene into Oyo State crisis before it is too late.”

While reacting on the tension over presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, the legal luminary affirmed that every matured Nigerian adult has the right to vie for the nation’s presidency without offense to any interest, adding that, the true integrity and goodwill of a man could only be ascertained when he wins political power.

Speaking on his current political move, the former governorship aspirant said he might be pursuing a governorship ambition but he was not so desperate as he remained a professional in politics rather than a political jobber